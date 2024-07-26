26 juli 2024
Veckans Vimmerby Sök

Annons:

Här är alla resultat från slutspelet för P13 och slutomgången för F13

På fredagen inleddes slutspelet för P13. Foto: Stefan Härnström

Här är alla resultat från slutspelet för P13 och slutomgången för F13

FOTBOLL 26 juli 2024 21.00

Under eftermiddagen började slutspelet för 13-åringarna, vilket är den enda ålder där resultat räknas. Här har vi samlat kvällens resultat i A- och B-slutspelet för pojkarna. För flickorna fortsatte gruppspelet under dagen.

Annons:

F13

Grupp 81: 

Vikingstad SK-Madesjö IF 0-4

Åtvidabergs FF-Sturefors IF 0-0

Sturefors IF-Vikingstad SK 1-0

Åtvidabergs FF-Vimmerby IF 1-2

Grupp 82:

IFK Västervik-Rödsle BK 1-4

Vadstena GIF-Kisa BK 2-1

Kisa BK-IFK Västervik 3-2

Vadstena GIF-Tenhults IF 2-2

P13

A-slutspel

Åtvidabergs FF-Habo IF 1 4-2

Vimmerby IF 2-Vimmerby IF 1 9-0

Pukebergs BK-Rödeby AIF 2-9

Nybro IF-Habo IF 2 1-0

P13

B-slutspel

RM/SSG-Sturefors IF 3-1

Vikingstad SK-Borens IK 5-6

Örtomta GoIS-IK Sleipner 1-6

Brokinds IF-Rottne IF 4-2

Fotnot: F13-slutspelet inleds först på lördagen.

Annons:

Simon Henriksson

simon.henriksson@dagensvimmerby.se

076 815 45 71

Tabellservice

Annons:

Taggar i artikel

Annons:

Annons:

Relaterade inlägg

Tid och plats – här spelar ditt lag på lördagen
"Freddan" i tårar – Storebro har flicklag i Bullerby Cup för första gången på tio år
VIF vann med klara siffror i internmatchen: "Tydligt ett starkare lag"
Nu är det slutspelsklart på pojksidan – här är alla tider och planer
GUIDE: Tider och planer för de lokala lagen under fredagen

Kommentera

Annons:

BakåtPausaPlayFramåt