Här är alla resultat från slutspelet för P13 och slutomgången för F13

På fredagen inleddes slutspelet för P13.
Foto: Stefan Härnström
F13
Grupp 81:
Vikingstad SK-Madesjö IF 0-4
Åtvidabergs FF-Sturefors IF 0-0
Sturefors IF-Vikingstad SK 1-0
Åtvidabergs FF-Vimmerby IF 1-2
Grupp 82:
IFK Västervik-Rödsle BK 1-4
Vadstena GIF-Kisa BK 2-1
Kisa BK-IFK Västervik 3-2
Vadstena GIF-Tenhults IF 2-2
P13
A-slutspel
Åtvidabergs FF-Habo IF 1 4-2
Vimmerby IF 2-Vimmerby IF 1 9-0
Pukebergs BK-Rödeby AIF 2-9
Nybro IF-Habo IF 2 1-0
P13
B-slutspel
RM/SSG-Sturefors IF 3-1
Vikingstad SK-Borens IK 5-6
Örtomta GoIS-IK Sleipner 1-6
Brokinds IF-Rottne IF 4-2
Fotnot: F13-slutspelet inleds först på lördagen.