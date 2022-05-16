Resultat från Tjustalliansens andra ungdomsserie

D14

1 Nora Stark Västerviks OK 50:20 2 Hanna Schüllerqvist Västerviks OK 1:08:18

D12

1 Maja Glinge Ankarsrums OK 37:29 2 Matilda Bohl Västerviks OK 59:47 3 Andersson Emma Gamleby OK 1:16:30

D10

1 Meja Valfridsson Gamleby OK 19:07 2 Noelle Ahrens Västerviks OK 21:29 3 Alice Matanovic Västerviks OK 22:44 4 Ida Schüllerqvist Västerviks OK 23:52 5 Erin Stolth Västerviks OK 24:32 6 Klara Källgren Västerviks OK 25:32 7 Alma Klasen Ankarsrums OK 27:12 8 Alma Kongstad Västerviks OK 27:40

H14

1 Arvid Stark Västerviks OK 28:33 2 Theo Zaninotti Västerviks OK 32:283 Casper Björklund Gamleby OK 35:06 4 Albin Nilsson Gamleby OK 37:14 5 Mattias Strandberg Gamleby OK 59:28 6 Jonathan Åhlin Västerviks OK 1:12:05

H12

1 Gabriel Ahrens Västerviks OK 27:54 2 Einar Hörnell Västerviks OK 30:10 3 Ludwig Valfridsson Gamleby OK 30:50 4 David Matanovic Västerviks OK 41:00 5 Agust Antonsson Lindgren Gamleby OK 41:11 6 Jakob Gustavsson Ankarsrums OK 41:32 7 Hugo Brown Gamleby OK 45:17 8 Oskar Guding Västerviks OK 1:10:23 9 Aldor Hallberg Ankarsrums OK 1:16:19

H10

1 Oscar Antonsson Lindgren Gamleby OK 19:33 2 Edgar Schüllerqvist Västerviks OK 22:03 3 Fabian Bohl Västerviks OK 27:50 4 Vidar Vallerius Gamleby OK 34:34

INSKOLNING

Malte Hamstedt Ankarsrums OK, Alice Norlin Gamleby OK, Högqvist Vilmer Gamleby OK, Brown Nils Gamleby OK, Saga Deltin Gamleby OK, Hampus Lööf Västerviks OK, Kasper Lööf Västerviks OK, Aaron Hörnell Västerviks OK, Gustav Markljung Västerviks OK, Noel Zaninotti Västerviks OK, Otto Stolth Västerviks OK, Ruben Söderström Västerviks OK, Adele Bäckström Gamleby OK, Elly Johansson Gamleby OK, Hjalmar Johansson Gamleby OK, Iris Stenbeck Gamleby OK, Sixten Stenbeck Gamleby OK, Jonathan Andersson Gamleby OK, Pigge Seavers Gamleby OK, Kelvin Meijer Gamleby OK, Leia Nilsson Gamleby OK, Nova Nilsson Gamleby OK, Wilma Sjöstedt Gamleby OK, Edvin Björkman Gamleby OK, Malte Björklund Gamleby OK, Agnes Karlsson Gamleby OK, Valter Vallerius Gamleby OK, Tore Deltin Gamleby OK, Ludvig Björkman Gamleby OK, Filip Lundgren Gamleby OK, Saga Lundgren Gamleby OK, Tuva Wilen Gamleby OK, Oscar Persson Gamleby OK, Noel Wickström Gamleby OK.

Lätt 2 km

1 Karin Kasselstrand Gamleby OK 22:38 2 Karolin Ahrens Västerviks OK 23:48 3 Marina Oppenheimer Västerviks OK 25:32 4 Louise Björklund Gamleby OK 30:03 4 Dennis Björklund Gamleby OK 30:03 6 Maria Zaninotti Västerviks OK 38:20

Kort 2,4 km

1 Oskar Olofsson Gamleby OK 19:17 2 Jesper Björkman Gamleby OK 22:04 3 Madelene Jonsson Gamleby OK 29:40 4 Anneli Carlsson Gamleby OK 32:51 5 Tove Strandberg Gamleby OK 34:19 6 Carina Jonsson Gamleby OK 37:02 7 Mikaela Johansson Västerviks OK 43:28 8 Ann-Katrin Johansson Västerviks OK 44:14 9 Madelaine Svensson Vimmerby OK 51:17 10 Karolina Gipe Stolth Västerviks OK 59:49

Mellan 3,5 km

1 Jesper Schüllerqvist Västerviks OK 27:47 2 Anna Johansson Ankarsrums OK 31:11 3 Johan Stark Västerviks OK 35:59 4 Mathias Nilsson Gamleby OK 37:44 5 Christophe Zaninotti Västerviks OK 42:53 6 Maria Lang Västerviks OK 43:43 7 Ingemar Persson Gamleby OK 46:19 8 Ingrid Johansson Gamleby OK 47:04 9 Lena Persson Gamleby OK 50:54 10 Camilla Matanovic Västerviks OK 57:41

KM Vimmerby 3,5 km

1 Torbjörn Falk Vimmerby OK 39:47 2 Agneta Olivestam Vimmerby OK 42:56 3 Ulric Svensson Vimmerby OK 44:32 4 Lars-Göran Johansson Vimmerby OK 55:31 5 Jerker Gustavsson Vimmerby OK 55:53

Lång 5,6 km

1 Carl Öberg Gamleby OK 52:34 9:582 Rolf E Johansson Västerviks OK 1:08:42