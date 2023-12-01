01 december 2023
LISTA: Här är alla som deltar i Melodifestivalen 2024

Fröken Snusk tävlar i Melodifestivalen 2024. Foto: Stefan Härnström/Arkiv

LISTA: Här är alla som deltar i Melodifestivalen 2024

NÖJE 01 december 2023 13.12

Många namn var redan avslöjade av media. På fredagen släppte Melodifestivalen alla 30 deltagare i 2024 års tävling.

Hollywoodfrun Gunilla Persson är ett av de mest oväntade namnen. Många andra namn sticker också ut, som Fröken Snusk, Danny Saucedo och Samir & Viktor.

14 av 30 artister har tidigare varit med i Melodifestivalen. 

Nytt för nästa års tävling är att antalet bidrag går från 28 till 30. Semifinalen skrotas och i stället införs en femte deltävling, där finalens sista bidrag röstas fram av tittarna.

Här nedan ser du hela startlistan.

Fakta

Här alla deltagare:

DELTÄVLING 1 – MALMÖ, 3 februari

”Awful Liar”

Lisa Ajax

Upphov: David Lindgren Zacharias, Sebastian Atas, Victor Crone, Victor Sjöström

”Forever Yours”

Elisa Lindström

Upphov: Elisa Lindström, Erik Bernholm, Henric Axelsson, Henrik Sethsson, Thomas G:son

”Hela världen väntar”

Samir & Viktor

Upphov: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Niklas Carson Matsson

”Heroes Are Calling”

Smash Into Pieces

Upphov: Andreas ”Giri” Lindbergh, Benjamin Jennebo, Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Per Bergquist

”Min melodi”

Melina Borglowe

Upphov: Andreas Mattsson, Melina Borglowe, Thomas G:son

”Supernatural”

Adam Woods

Upphov: Adam Woods, Calle Hellberg, Jonna Hall, William Segerdahl

DELTÄVLING 2 – GÖTEBORG, 10 februari

”Ahumma”

C-Joe

Upphov: Charles Koroma, Diana Kambugu, Michael Didriksson, Palle Hammarlund, Tony Malm, Twice Ice

”Dragon”

LIAMOO

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Julie ”Kill J” Aagaard, LIAMOO

”Norrland”

Engmans Kapell

Upphov: Larry Forsberg, Lennart Wastesson, Sven-Inge Sjöberg

”The Silence After You”

Dear Sara

Upphov: Benjamin Rosenbohm, Jonas Thander, Marcus Winther-John, Sara Nutti

”Unga & fria”

Fröken Snusk

Upphov: Fröken Snusk, Sara Ryan

”When I''''m Gone”

Maria Sur

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Julie ”Kill J” Aagaard, Maria Sur

DELTÄVLING 3 – VÄXJÖ, 17 februari

”Aldrig mer”

Clara Klingenström

Upphov: Bobby Ljunggren, Clara Klingenström, David Lindgren Zacharias

”Effortless”

Jacqline

Upphov: Dino Medanhodzic, Jacqline Mossberg Mounkassa, Jimmy Jansson, Moa ”Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, Thomas G:son

”För dig”

Klaudy

Upphov: William Schenberg, Åke Olofsson

”Give My Heart A Break”

Cazzi Opeia

Upphov: Ellen Berg, Jimmy Jansson, Moa ”Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, Thomas G:son

”I Won’t Shake (La La Gunilla)”

Gunilla Persson

Upphov: Fredrik Andersson

”Take My Breath Away”

Kim Cesarion

Upphov: Albin Johnsén, Christoffer Johansson, Kim Cesarion, Mattias Andréasson, William Segerdahl

DELTÄVLING 4 – ESKILSTUNA, 24 februari

”30 km/h”

Lia Larsson

Upphov: Axel Schylström, Jimmy Jansson, Lia Larsson, My Söderholm, Thomas G:son

”Circus X”

SCARLET

Upphov: Emil Behmer, Henric Pierroff, Ian-Paolo Lira, Jessica Rachel Chertock, Scarlet, Simon Boustedt, Staffan Amberlind, Thirsty

”Done Getting Over You”

Albin Tingwall

Upphov: Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb

”En sång om sommaren”

Lasse Stefanz

Upphov: Anders Wigelius, Anderz Wrethov, Robert Norberg

”Happy That You Found Me”

Danny Saucedo

Upphov: Kristoffer Fogelmark, John Martin, Michel Zitron

”It’s Not Easy to Write a Love Song”

Dotter

Upphov: Dino Medanhodzic, Johanna ”Dotter” Jansson

DELTÄVLING 5 – KARLSTAD, 2 mars

”Back To My Roots”

Jay Smith

Upphov: Jay Smith, Jonas Jurström, Jonathan Keyes, Maria Jane Smith, Victor Thell

”Banne maj”

Elecktra

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Elin Wrethov, Jonny Werner, Robin Werner

”Controlla”

Chelsea Muco

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Chelsea Muco, Elsa Carmona Oljelund, FERNAND MP, Karl Flyckt, Pa Modou

”Light”

Annika Wickihalder

Upphov: Annika Wickihalder, Herman Gardarfve, Linnea Gawell, Patrik Jean

”Que Sera”

Medina

Upphov: Ali Jammali, Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Sami Rekik

”Unforgettable”

Marcus & Martinus

Upphov: Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Marcus Gunnarsen, Martinus Gunnarsen

Källa: SVT.

Simon Henriksson

simon.henriksson@dagensvimmerby.se

076 815 45 71

