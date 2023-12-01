LISTA: Här är alla som deltar i Melodifestivalen 2024

Här alla deltagare:
DELTÄVLING 1 – MALMÖ, 3 februari
”Awful Liar”
Lisa Ajax
Upphov: David Lindgren Zacharias, Sebastian Atas, Victor Crone, Victor Sjöström
”Forever Yours”
Elisa Lindström
Upphov: Elisa Lindström, Erik Bernholm, Henric Axelsson, Henrik Sethsson, Thomas G:son
”Hela världen väntar”
Samir & Viktor
Upphov: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Niklas Carson Matsson
”Heroes Are Calling”
Smash Into Pieces
Upphov: Andreas ”Giri” Lindbergh, Benjamin Jennebo, Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Per Bergquist
”Min melodi”
Melina Borglowe
Upphov: Andreas Mattsson, Melina Borglowe, Thomas G:son
”Supernatural”
Adam Woods
Upphov: Adam Woods, Calle Hellberg, Jonna Hall, William Segerdahl
DELTÄVLING 2 – GÖTEBORG, 10 februari
”Ahumma”
C-Joe
Upphov: Charles Koroma, Diana Kambugu, Michael Didriksson, Palle Hammarlund, Tony Malm, Twice Ice
”Dragon”
LIAMOO
Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Julie ”Kill J” Aagaard, LIAMOO
”Norrland”
Engmans Kapell
Upphov: Larry Forsberg, Lennart Wastesson, Sven-Inge Sjöberg
”The Silence After You”
Dear Sara
Upphov: Benjamin Rosenbohm, Jonas Thander, Marcus Winther-John, Sara Nutti
”Unga & fria”
Fröken Snusk
Upphov: Fröken Snusk, Sara Ryan
”When I''''m Gone”
Maria Sur
Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Julie ”Kill J” Aagaard, Maria Sur
DELTÄVLING 3 – VÄXJÖ, 17 februari
”Aldrig mer”
Clara Klingenström
Upphov: Bobby Ljunggren, Clara Klingenström, David Lindgren Zacharias
”Effortless”
Jacqline
Upphov: Dino Medanhodzic, Jacqline Mossberg Mounkassa, Jimmy Jansson, Moa ”Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, Thomas G:son
”För dig”
Klaudy
Upphov: William Schenberg, Åke Olofsson
”Give My Heart A Break”
Cazzi Opeia
Upphov: Ellen Berg, Jimmy Jansson, Moa ”Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, Thomas G:son
”I Won’t Shake (La La Gunilla)”
Gunilla Persson
Upphov: Fredrik Andersson
”Take My Breath Away”
Kim Cesarion
Upphov: Albin Johnsén, Christoffer Johansson, Kim Cesarion, Mattias Andréasson, William Segerdahl
DELTÄVLING 4 – ESKILSTUNA, 24 februari
”30 km/h”
Lia Larsson
Upphov: Axel Schylström, Jimmy Jansson, Lia Larsson, My Söderholm, Thomas G:son
”Circus X”
SCARLET
Upphov: Emil Behmer, Henric Pierroff, Ian-Paolo Lira, Jessica Rachel Chertock, Scarlet, Simon Boustedt, Staffan Amberlind, Thirsty
”Done Getting Over You”
Albin Tingwall
Upphov: Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb
”En sång om sommaren”
Lasse Stefanz
Upphov: Anders Wigelius, Anderz Wrethov, Robert Norberg
”Happy That You Found Me”
Danny Saucedo
Upphov: Kristoffer Fogelmark, John Martin, Michel Zitron
”It’s Not Easy to Write a Love Song”
Dotter
Upphov: Dino Medanhodzic, Johanna ”Dotter” Jansson
DELTÄVLING 5 – KARLSTAD, 2 mars
”Back To My Roots”
Jay Smith
Upphov: Jay Smith, Jonas Jurström, Jonathan Keyes, Maria Jane Smith, Victor Thell
”Banne maj”
Elecktra
Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Elin Wrethov, Jonny Werner, Robin Werner
”Controlla”
Chelsea Muco
Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Chelsea Muco, Elsa Carmona Oljelund, FERNAND MP, Karl Flyckt, Pa Modou
”Light”
Annika Wickihalder
Upphov: Annika Wickihalder, Herman Gardarfve, Linnea Gawell, Patrik Jean
”Que Sera”
Medina
Upphov: Ali Jammali, Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Sami Rekik
”Unforgettable”
Marcus & Martinus
Upphov: Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Marcus Gunnarsen, Martinus Gunnarsen
Källa: SVT.