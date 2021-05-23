Annons:

23 maj 2021
Martin Kirchberg, Mattias Bäckström Johansson och Linda Emma Kotanen. Foto: Pressbild

Fortsatt förtroende för riksdagsledamoten – här är alla nya ledamöter

POLITIK 23 maj 2021 14.00

I helgen genomförde Sverigedemokraterna i länet sin distriktsstämma. Föga förvånande fick riksdagsledamoten Mattias Bäckström Johansson förnyat förtroende som ordförande.

SD:s distriktsårsstämma i länet hölls under lördagen och med anledning av pandemin hölls den för första gången digitalt. Verksamhetsperioden sträcker sig två år tillbaka i tiden och valrörelsen till EU-parlamantet samt pandemin var två av ämnena som berörde. 

Trots pandemin har partiet haft en positiv medlemsutveckling genom hela perioden. Kalmar län är partiets näst starkaste medlemslän efter Blekinge per capita.

Mattias Bäckström Johansson fick förnyat förtroende som ordförande. Han valdes redan 2011 första gången. Martin Kirchberg blev återvald som vice ordförande och Linda Emma Kotanen valdes som ny andre vice ordförande.

– Jag är hedrad över förtroendet att bli återvald som distriktsordförande. Det har varit en väldigt annorlunda verksamhetsperiod med anledning av pandemin. Men där jag ser fram emot att tillsammans med styrelsen jobba ikapp och höja tempot ordentligt redan till hösten, med sikte mot valet 2022, säger Mattias Bäckström Johansson i ett pressmeddelande.

Fakta

Den nyvalda styrelsen ser ut enligt följande:

Ordförande - Mattias Bäckström Johansson (omval)

Vice ordförande - Martin Kirchberg (omval)

Andre vice ordförande - Linda Emma Kotanen (nyval)

Ledamot - Petra Gustafsson (omval)

Ledamot - Bo Karlsson (omval)

Ledamot - Dan Larsen (omval)

Ledamot - Johan Karlsson (nyval)

Ledamot - Johnny Svedin (omval)

Ledamot - Petra Whidotti (nyval)

Ledamot - Anni Juhl Nielsen (nyval)

Ledamot - Jonathan Sager (nyval)

Suppleant - Jessica Hellman (nyval)

Suppleant - Göran Bågenholm (omval)

Suppleant - Lars Fehling (omval)

