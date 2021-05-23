Fortsatt förtroende för riksdagsledamoten – här är alla nya ledamöter

Den nyvalda styrelsen ser ut enligt följande:
Ordförande - Mattias Bäckström Johansson (omval)
Vice ordförande - Martin Kirchberg (omval)
Andre vice ordförande - Linda Emma Kotanen (nyval)
Ledamot - Petra Gustafsson (omval)
Ledamot - Bo Karlsson (omval)
Ledamot - Dan Larsen (omval)
Ledamot - Johan Karlsson (nyval)
Ledamot - Johnny Svedin (omval)
Ledamot - Petra Whidotti (nyval)
Ledamot - Anni Juhl Nielsen (nyval)
Ledamot - Jonathan Sager (nyval)
Suppleant - Jessica Hellman (nyval)
Suppleant - Göran Bågenholm (omval)
Suppleant - Lars Fehling (omval)