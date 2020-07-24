Så gick det i SM-finalen – hela resultatlistan

SM-finalen i Målilla blev en spännande historia. Foto: Simon Henriksson
1) Jacob Thorsell – 14 poäng (2,3,3,3,3)
2) Oliver Berntzon – 10+3 (2,R,3,2,3)
3) Pontus Aspgren – 13 (3,3,3,2,2)
4) Mathias Thörnblom – 13 (3,2,2,3,3)
5) Kim Nilsson – 12+1 (0,3,3,3,3)
6) Daniel Henderson – 8+2 (3,1,1,1,2)
7) Jonathan Grahn – 7+F (3,2,1,0,1)
8) Filip Hjelmland – 7 (3,2,1,0,1)
9) Linus Sundström – 6 (0,3,1,1,1)
10) Ludvig Lindgren – 6 (1,0,2,2,1)
11) Joel Andersson – 6 (1,2,0,2,1)
12) Viktor Palovaara – 5 (0,0,0,3,2)
13) Joel Kling – 5 (1,1,2,1,0)
14) Alexander Woentin – 4 (1,1,0,0,2)
15) Philip Hellström-Bängs – 3 (2,0,1,0,0)
16) Maksymilian Bogdanowicz – 1 (0,1,0,0,0)