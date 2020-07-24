Cookies

SM-finalen i Målilla blev en spännande historia. Foto: Simon Henriksson

Så gick det i SM-finalen – hela resultatlistan

SPEEDWAY24 juli 2020 07.00

Jacob Thorssell vann, Oliver Berntzon tog hem silvret och för Pontus Aspgren blev det en bronsmedalj. Här nedan kan ni se hur det gick i tävlingen i sin helhet.

1) Jacob Thorsell – 14 poäng (2,3,3,3,3)

2) Oliver Berntzon – 10+3 (2,R,3,2,3)

3) Pontus Aspgren – 13 (3,3,3,2,2)

4) Mathias Thörnblom – 13 (3,2,2,3,3)

5) Kim Nilsson – 12+1 (0,3,3,3,3)

6) Daniel Henderson – 8+2 (3,1,1,1,2)

7) Jonathan Grahn – 7+F (3,2,1,0,1)

8) Filip Hjelmland – 7 (3,2,1,0,1)

9) Linus Sundström – 6 (0,3,1,1,1)

10) Ludvig Lindgren – 6 (1,0,2,2,1)

11) Joel Andersson – 6 (1,2,0,2,1)

12) Viktor Palovaara – 5 (0,0,0,3,2)

13) Joel Kling – 5 (1,1,2,1,0)

14) Alexander Woentin – 4 (1,1,0,0,2)

15) Philip Hellström-Bängs – 3 (2,0,1,0,0)

16) Maksymilian Bogdanowicz – 1 (0,1,0,0,0)

Simon Henriksson

Simon Henriksson

simon.henriksson@dagensvimmerby.se

076 815 45 71

